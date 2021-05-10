Raymond James Comments on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.32 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

