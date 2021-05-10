Raymond James Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MG opened at C$119.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$49.25 and a 1 year high of C$123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other Magna International news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

