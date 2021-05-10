Raymond James Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $100.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG traded down $2.96 on Monday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,848. Chegg has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -425.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 88.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

