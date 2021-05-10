Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.38.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.