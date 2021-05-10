Raymond James Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $165.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $83.77 and a 1-year high of $151.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.