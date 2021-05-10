Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.77. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.26 million.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

