Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

