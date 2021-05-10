Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,357 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $217.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

