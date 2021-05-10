Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 14,487 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $114.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.