Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,297 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

The Allstate stock opened at $133.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

