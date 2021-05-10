Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,682 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $135.48 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $331.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

