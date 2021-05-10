Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Rayonier traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 2978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rayonier by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

