RChain (REV) Hits Market Capitalization of $198.42 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One RChain coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $198.42 million and $1.04 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

