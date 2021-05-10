RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 144.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

