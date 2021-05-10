Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parkland (PKI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parkland (TSE: PKI):

5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Parkland had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Parkland had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.82 on Monday. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$32.01 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

