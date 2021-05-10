Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parkland (PKI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parkland (TSE: PKI):
- 5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Parkland had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Parkland had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PKI opened at C$39.82 on Monday. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$32.01 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.38.
Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
