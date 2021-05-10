Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00.

4/14/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust card business, online-banking operations and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Addiitonally, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a gradual rise in the demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. Further, strategic inorganic expansion initiatives will keep supporting Capital One's profits. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hurting margins and the top line to an extent in the near term. Deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses might hurt profitability.”

3/11/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

