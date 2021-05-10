Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sealed Air (SEE)

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

5/5/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $63.00.

5/5/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00.

4/16/2021 – Sealed Air had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/15/2021 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00.

4/9/2021 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,010. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

