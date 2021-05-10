Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Recipe Unlimited stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Recipe Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

