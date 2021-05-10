Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) PT Raised to $21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

RCPUF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Recipe Unlimited has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.