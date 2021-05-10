Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) PT Raised to $22.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCPUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of RCPUF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

