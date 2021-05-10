Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 16539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.