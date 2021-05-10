Redfin Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

RDFN opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

