RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $313.10 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.00506058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00199381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

