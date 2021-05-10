Reed’s (REED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REED stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

