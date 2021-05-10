Refereum 24-Hour Volume Tops $74,898.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $83.24 million and approximately $74,898.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

