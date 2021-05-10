Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $495,630.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REGN traded up $5.59 on Monday, reaching $502.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,110. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.80 and its 200 day moving average is $501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

