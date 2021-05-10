Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $34.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $34.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.