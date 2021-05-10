Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $34.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $34.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

