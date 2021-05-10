Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 598,879 shares.The stock last traded at $26.64 and had previously closed at $26.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Relx by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

