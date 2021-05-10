Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Remark to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. On average, analysts expect Remark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Remark has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

