renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $692.90 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $54,918.97 or 0.99735678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $692.90 million and $16.11 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

