Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $175,840.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $858,653.71 and approximately $175,840.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00718194 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,326,703 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

