Rent-A-Center, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $10,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

