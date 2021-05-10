Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

RPAY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. Repay has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

