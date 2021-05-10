Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $20.71. Repay shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 14,545 shares.
RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 18.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 345,764 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $39,312,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $34,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.