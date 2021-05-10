Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $21.49

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.49, but opened at $20.71. Repay shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 14,545 shares.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 18.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 345,764 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $39,312,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $34,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

