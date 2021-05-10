REPO 1-Day Volume Tops $130,859.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $130,859.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 81.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.00871331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01203193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00719515 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.