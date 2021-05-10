Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.