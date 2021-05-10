Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNH Industrial’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.86 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 625,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,163,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

