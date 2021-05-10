Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.
ERO opened at C$27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$14.54 and a 12-month high of C$28.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.33.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
