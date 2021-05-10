Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hub Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hub Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

