Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shake Shack stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

