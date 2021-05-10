Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.79.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

