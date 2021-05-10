Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Photon Control’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PHO)

Photon Control (TSE:PHO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Photon Control in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Photon Control’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Photon Control Company Profile
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
