Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 10th (ACDVF, ALB, AMCX, ATO, BDRBF, BRPHF, CADNF, CCJ, CEVA, CGAU)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 10th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $174.00 to $191.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $121.00.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $0.80 to $1.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $70.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $8.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $19.50 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $245.00.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $280.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $36.00 to $38.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $290.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $20.00.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $20.25 to $21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.50 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.80. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $140.00.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $34.00 to $33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.50 to $21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $13.00 to $16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $4.75 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $58.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.