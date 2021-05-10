Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 10th (ARL, BMW, HYQ, IAG, KRN, LIN, NDA, RTL, SDF, TEG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 10th:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €535.00 ($629.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €286.00 ($336.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

