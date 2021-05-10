Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB):
- 5/7/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 5/6/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/3/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 4/28/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 4/21/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/16/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/12/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.83. 493,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.