Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB):

5/7/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/28/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/21/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/12/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.83. 493,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

