Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $207.00 to $203.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $207.00 to $203.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/14/2021 – F5 Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.76. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get F5 Networks Inc alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,997. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.