Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Align Technology (ALGN)

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $693.00 to $715.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $690.00 to $770.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $690.00 to $770.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $693.00 to $715.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $745.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $683.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $683.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $680.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Align Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners in the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic-led challenges. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism on the stock. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Continued adoption of the company’s digital platform has also been looking impressive. The roll out of the Consumer and Patient app instills confidence on the stock. Align Technology’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. The company has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

Shares of ALGN traded down $43.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $554.50. 824,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,565. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.81 and a 200 day moving average of $538.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock worth $6,551,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,888,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

