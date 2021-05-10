Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) in the last few weeks:
- 5/7/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “
- 5/4/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.
- 5/3/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
- 3/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
