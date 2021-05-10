Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

5/4/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

5/3/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

