Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

4/21/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $56.00.

4/19/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/24/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $52.27. 4,456,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,582. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

