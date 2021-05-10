Research Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

